Seshasayee Pape Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 364.69 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.69 crore in March 2019 up 4.83% from Rs. 347.90 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.26 crore in March 2019 up 41.63% from Rs. 43.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.64 crore in March 2019 up 24.31% from Rs. 76.13 crore in March 2018.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 49.36 in March 2019 from Rs. 34.85 in March 2018.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 937.40 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.42% returns over the last 6 months and 3.01% over the last 12 months.