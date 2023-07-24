English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Seshasayee Pape Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 426.50 crore, down 1.01% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seshasayee Paper and Boards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 426.50 crore in June 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 430.84 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.37 crore in June 2023 up 19.63% from Rs. 59.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.58 crore in June 2023 up 16.32% from Rs. 92.49 crore in June 2022.

    Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 11.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.91 in June 2022.

    Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 297.95 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and 42.73% over the last 12 months.

    Seshasayee Paper and Boards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations426.50573.10430.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations426.50573.10430.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials248.37242.24220.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.445.876.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-57.6030.15-18.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.6527.3824.04
    Depreciation11.4410.2511.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.59110.60110.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.61146.6175.98
    Other Income12.538.624.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.14155.2380.71
    Interest0.501.470.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.64153.7680.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax95.64153.7680.10
    Tax24.2737.9220.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities71.37115.8459.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period71.37115.8459.66
    Equity Share Capital12.0412.0412.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.8519.239.91
    Diluted EPS11.8519.239.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.8519.239.91
    Diluted EPS11.8519.239.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Seshasayee Pape #Seshasayee Paper and Boards
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!