 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Seshasayee Pape Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 430.84 crore, up 97.64% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seshasayee Paper and Boards are:

Net Sales at Rs 430.84 crore in June 2022 up 97.64% from Rs. 217.99 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.66 crore in June 2022 up 221.44% from Rs. 18.56 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.49 crore in June 2022 up 159.22% from Rs. 35.68 crore in June 2021.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 9.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2021.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 215.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)

Seshasayee Paper and Boards
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 430.84 470.91 217.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 430.84 470.91 217.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 220.77 194.06 150.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.52 6.35 6.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.62 80.99 -61.15
Power & Fuel -- -- 38.61
Employees Cost 24.04 18.91 22.19
Depreciation 11.78 11.00 9.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.37 91.44 30.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.98 68.16 21.43
Other Income 4.73 4.33 4.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.71 72.49 25.81
Interest 0.61 0.92 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.10 71.57 25.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.10 71.57 25.17
Tax 20.44 17.98 6.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.66 53.59 18.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.66 53.59 18.56
Equity Share Capital 12.04 12.04 12.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.91 8.90 3.08
Diluted EPS 9.91 8.90 3.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.91 8.90 3.08
Diluted EPS 9.91 8.90 3.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Seshasayee Pape #Seshasayee Paper and Boards
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.