Seshasayee Pape Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.75 crore, up 66.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.75 crore in December 2022 up 66.34% from Rs. 334.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.44 crore in December 2022 up 1754.92% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.39 crore in December 2022 up 753.39% from Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2021.