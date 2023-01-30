 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seshasayee Pape Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.75 crore, up 66.34% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seshasayee Paper and Boards are:

Net Sales at Rs 555.75 crore in December 2022 up 66.34% from Rs. 334.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.44 crore in December 2022 up 1754.92% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.39 crore in December 2022 up 753.39% from Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2021.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 555.75 522.84 334.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 555.75 522.84 334.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 255.32 236.89 115.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.19 5.72 5.85
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.54 0.68 92.26
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.31 23.17 20.81
Depreciation 11.58 11.64 9.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.57 116.76 84.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.24 127.98 5.24
Other Income 8.57 8.60 3.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.81 136.58 8.57
Interest 0.51 0.60 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 146.30 135.98 7.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 146.30 135.98 7.92
Tax 36.86 34.38 2.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.44 101.60 5.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.44 101.60 5.90
Equity Share Capital 12.04 12.04 12.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.17 16.87 0.98
Diluted EPS 18.17 16.87 0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.17 16.87 0.98
Diluted EPS 18.17 16.87 0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited