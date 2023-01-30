English
    Seshasayee Pape Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.75 crore, up 66.34% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Seshasayee Paper and Boards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 555.75 crore in December 2022 up 66.34% from Rs. 334.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.44 crore in December 2022 up 1754.92% from Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.39 crore in December 2022 up 753.39% from Rs. 18.56 crore in December 2021.

    Seshasayee Paper and Boards
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations555.75522.84334.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations555.75522.84334.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials255.32236.89115.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.195.725.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.540.6892.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.3123.1720.81
    Depreciation11.5811.649.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.57116.7684.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.24127.985.24
    Other Income8.578.603.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.81136.588.57
    Interest0.510.600.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax146.30135.987.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax146.30135.987.92
    Tax36.8634.382.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.44101.605.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.44101.605.90
    Equity Share Capital12.0412.0412.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.1716.870.98
    Diluted EPS18.1716.870.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.1716.870.98
    Diluted EPS18.1716.870.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited