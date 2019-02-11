Seshasayee Pape Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 354.50 crore, up 20.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 354.50 crore in December 2018 up 20.24% from Rs. 294.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.52 crore in December 2018 up 63.39% from Rs. 30.92 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.38 crore in December 2018 up 75.22% from Rs. 49.87 crore in December 2017.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 40.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 24.51 in December 2017.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 975.65 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.49% returns over the last 6 months and 6.51% over the last 12 months.