Seshasayee Pape Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 522.91 crore, up 57.5% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seshasayee Paper and Boards are:

Net Sales at Rs 522.91 crore in September 2022 up 57.5% from Rs. 332.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.29 crore in September 2022 up 286.65% from Rs. 27.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.96 crore in September 2022 up 238.62% from Rs. 43.40 crore in September 2021.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 17.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in September 2021.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 322.75 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 56.14% returns over the last 6 months and 86.94% over the last 12 months.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 522.91 430.91 332.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 522.91 430.91 332.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 236.89 220.77 152.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.72 6.52 7.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.68 -18.62 26.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.17 24.04 22.68
Depreciation 11.65 11.79 9.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 116.81 110.39 82.93
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.99 76.02 29.97
Other Income 7.32 4.74 3.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.31 80.76 33.42
Interest 0.60 0.61 0.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 134.71 80.15 32.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 134.71 80.15 32.76
Tax 34.39 20.46 8.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 100.32 59.69 23.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 100.32 59.69 23.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.97 0.61 3.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 106.29 60.30 27.49
Equity Share Capital 12.04 12.04 12.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.65 10.01 3.30
Diluted EPS 17.65 10.01 3.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.65 10.01 3.30
Diluted EPS 17.65 10.01 3.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:55 am
