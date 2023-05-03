English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Seshasayee Pape Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 573.17 crore, up 21.7% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seshasayee Paper and Boards are:Net Sales at Rs 573.17 crore in March 2023 up 21.7% from Rs. 470.98 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.67 crore in March 2023 up 107.79% from Rs. 56.63 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.48 crore in March 2023 up 98.2% from Rs. 83.49 crore in March 2022.
    Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 19.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.40 in March 2022.Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 284.60 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.82% returns over the last 6 months and 37.69% over the last 12 months.
    Seshasayee Paper and Boards
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations573.17555.81470.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations573.17555.81470.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials242.24255.32194.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.876.196.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks30.151.5480.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.3823.3118.91
    Depreciation10.2611.5911.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses110.69119.6191.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.58138.2568.14
    Other Income8.648.594.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax155.22146.8472.48
    Interest1.470.510.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax153.75146.3371.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax153.75146.3371.56
    Tax37.9336.8718.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.82109.4653.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.82109.4653.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.852.113.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates117.67111.5756.63
    Equity Share Capital12.0412.0412.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.5418.529.40
    Diluted EPS19.5418.529.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.5418.529.40
    Diluted EPS19.5418.529.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Seshasayee Pape #Seshasayee Paper and Boards
    first published: May 3, 2023 11:00 am