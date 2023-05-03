Seshasayee Pape Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 573.17 crore, up 21.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seshasayee Paper and Boards are:Net Sales at Rs 573.17 crore in March 2023 up 21.7% from Rs. 470.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.67 crore in March 2023 up 107.79% from Rs. 56.63 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.48 crore in March 2023 up 98.2% from Rs. 83.49 crore in March 2022.
Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 19.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.40 in March 2022.
|Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 284.60 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.82% returns over the last 6 months and 37.69% over the last 12 months.
|Seshasayee Paper and Boards
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|573.17
|555.81
|470.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|573.17
|555.81
|470.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|242.24
|255.32
|194.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.87
|6.19
|6.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.15
|1.54
|80.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.38
|23.31
|18.91
|Depreciation
|10.26
|11.59
|11.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|110.69
|119.61
|91.52
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|146.58
|138.25
|68.14
|Other Income
|8.64
|8.59
|4.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|155.22
|146.84
|72.48
|Interest
|1.47
|0.51
|0.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|153.75
|146.33
|71.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|153.75
|146.33
|71.56
|Tax
|37.93
|36.87
|18.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|115.82
|109.46
|53.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|115.82
|109.46
|53.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.85
|2.11
|3.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|117.67
|111.57
|56.63
|Equity Share Capital
|12.04
|12.04
|12.04
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.54
|18.52
|9.40
|Diluted EPS
|19.54
|18.52
|9.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.54
|18.52
|9.40
|Diluted EPS
|19.54
|18.52
|9.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited