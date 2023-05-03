Seshasayee Pape Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 573.17 crore, up 21.7% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 573.17 555.81 470.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 573.17 555.81 470.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 242.24 255.32 194.06 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.87 6.19 6.35 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.15 1.54 80.99 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 27.38 23.31 18.91 Depreciation 10.26 11.59 11.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 110.69 119.61 91.52 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 146.58 138.25 68.14 Other Income 8.64 8.59 4.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.22 146.84 72.48 Interest 1.47 0.51 0.92 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 153.75 146.33 71.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 153.75 146.33 71.56 Tax 37.93 36.87 18.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 115.82 109.46 53.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 115.82 109.46 53.56 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.85 2.11 3.07 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 117.67 111.57 56.63 Equity Share Capital 12.04 12.04 12.04 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.54 18.52 9.40 Diluted EPS 19.54 18.52 9.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.54 18.52 9.40 Diluted EPS 19.54 18.52 9.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited