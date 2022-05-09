 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Seshasayee Pape Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 470.98 crore, up 43.64% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seshasayee Paper and Boards are:

Net Sales at Rs 470.98 crore in March 2022 up 43.64% from Rs. 327.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.63 crore in March 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 63.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.49 crore in March 2022 up 124.74% from Rs. 37.15 crore in March 2021.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.56 in March 2021.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 199.35 on May 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.11% returns over the last 6 months and 21.63% over the last 12 months.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 470.98 334.16 327.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 470.98 334.16 327.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 194.06 115.59 136.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.35 5.85 6.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 80.99 92.26 65.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.91 20.81 19.34
Depreciation 11.01 10.00 9.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 91.52 84.40 65.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.14 5.25 24.49
Other Income 4.34 3.35 2.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.48 8.60 27.40
Interest 0.92 0.65 0.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.56 7.95 26.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.56 7.95 26.80
Tax 18.00 2.03 -34.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 53.56 5.92 61.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 53.56 5.92 61.42
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.07 0.12 2.19
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.63 6.04 63.61
Equity Share Capital 12.04 12.04 12.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.40 1.00 10.56
Diluted EPS 9.40 1.00 10.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.40 1.00 10.56
Diluted EPS 9.40 1.00 10.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 9, 2022 09:00 am
