MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Seshasayee Pape Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 327.89 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seshasayee Paper and Boards are:

Net Sales at Rs 327.89 crore in March 2021 up 2.36% from Rs. 320.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.61 crore in March 2021 up 32.49% from Rs. 48.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.15 crore in March 2021 down 46.4% from Rs. 69.31 crore in March 2020.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 10.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.61 in March 2020.

Close

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 157.75 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 21.07% returns over the last 6 months and 22.95% over the last 12 months.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations327.89164.52285.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations327.89164.52285.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials136.9888.49151.34
Purchase of Traded Goods6.324.846.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks65.17-4.17-27.76
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.3417.0021.81
Depreciation9.759.469.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses65.8444.5666.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.494.3458.67
Other Income2.913.345.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.407.6864.53
Interest0.600.711.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.806.9763.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax26.806.9763.40
Tax-34.622.4919.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.424.4843.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.424.4843.55
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.190.172.27
Net P/L After M.I & Associates63.614.6545.82
Equity Share Capital12.0412.6112.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.560.747.27
Diluted EPS10.560.747.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.560.747.27
Diluted EPS10.560.747.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #paper #Results #Seshasayee Pape #Seshasayee Paper and Boards
first published: May 11, 2021 11:33 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.