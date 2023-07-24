Seshasayee Pape Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 426.57 crore, down 1.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 426.57 crore in June 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 430.91 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.75 crore in June 2023 up 18.99% from Rs. 60.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.12 crore in June 2023 up 14.66% from Rs. 92.55 crore in June 2022.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 11.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.01 in June 2022.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 297.95 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and 42.73% over the last 12 months.