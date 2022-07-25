Seshasayee Pape Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 430.91 crore, up 97.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.91 crore in June 2022 up 97.61% from Rs. 218.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.30 crore in June 2022 up 203.63% from Rs. 19.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.55 crore in June 2022 up 158.88% from Rs. 35.75 crore in June 2021.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 10.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in June 2021.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 215.40 on July 22, 2022 (NSE)