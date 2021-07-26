Seshasayee Pape Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 218.06 crore, up 56.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.06 crore in June 2021 up 56.62% from Rs. 139.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.86 crore in June 2021 up 2.9% from Rs. 19.30 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.75 crore in June 2021 down 4.69% from Rs. 37.51 crore in June 2020.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.06 in June 2020.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 215.35 on July 23, 2021 (NSE)