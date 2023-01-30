Seshasayee Pape Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.81 crore, up 66.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 555.81 crore in December 2022 up 66.33% from Rs. 334.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.57 crore in December 2022 up 1747.19% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.43 crore in December 2022 up 751.77% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.