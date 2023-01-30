English
    Seshasayee Pape Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.81 crore, up 66.33% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Seshasayee Paper and Boards are:

    Net Sales at Rs 555.81 crore in December 2022 up 66.33% from Rs. 334.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.57 crore in December 2022 up 1747.19% from Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.43 crore in December 2022 up 751.77% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021.

    Seshasayee Paper and Boards
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations555.81522.91334.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations555.81522.91334.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials255.32236.89115.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.195.725.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.540.6892.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.3123.1720.81
    Depreciation11.5911.6510.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.61116.8184.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.25127.995.25
    Other Income8.597.323.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax146.84135.318.60
    Interest0.510.600.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax146.33134.717.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax146.33134.717.95
    Tax36.8734.392.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.46100.325.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.46100.325.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.115.970.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates111.57106.296.04
    Equity Share Capital12.0412.0412.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.5217.651.00
    Diluted EPS18.5217.651.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.5217.651.00
    Diluted EPS18.5217.651.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited