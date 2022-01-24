Seshasayee Pape Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 334.16 crore, up 103.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.16 crore in December 2021 up 103.11% from Rs. 164.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.04 crore in December 2021 up 29.89% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2021 up 8.52% from Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2020.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2020.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 163.05 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.91% returns over the last 6 months and 9.61% over the last 12 months.