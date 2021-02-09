Seshasayee Pape Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 164.52 crore, down 42.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.52 crore in December 2020 down 42.37% from Rs. 285.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2020 down 89.85% from Rs. 45.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in December 2020 down 76.74% from Rs. 73.69 crore in December 2019.

Seshasayee Pape EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.27 in December 2019.

Seshasayee Pape shares closed at 140.05 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -6.76% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.