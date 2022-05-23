Servotech Power Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.96 crore, down 2.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.96 crore in March 2022 down 2.39% from Rs. 46.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 down 38.84% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022 down 24.86% from Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2021.

Servotech Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2021.

Servotech Power shares closed at 76.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 214.67% returns over the last 6 months