Servotech Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.46 crore, up 107.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.46 crore in December 2022 up 107.85% from Rs. 38.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2022 up 298.7% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in December 2022 up 177.67% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.