    Servotech Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.46 crore, up 107.85% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Servotech Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 79.46 crore in December 2022 up 107.85% from Rs. 38.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in December 2022 up 298.7% from Rs. 0.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.72 crore in December 2022 up 177.67% from Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2021.

    Servotech Power Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.4639.1338.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations79.4639.1338.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials66.6137.2033.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.77-3.300.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.292.271.34
    Depreciation0.380.730.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.141.631.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.260.611.70
    Other Income3.081.110.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.341.721.70
    Interest0.550.630.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.801.101.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.801.101.23
    Tax1.210.280.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.590.820.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.590.820.90
    Equity Share Capital21.2718.6718.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.690.440.49
    Diluted EPS1.850.440.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.690.440.49
    Diluted EPS1.850.440.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited