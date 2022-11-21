Servotech Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore in September 2022 up 25.1% from Rs. 31.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 8.1% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2022 up 7.62% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021.

Servotech Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.

Servotech Power shares closed at 150.85 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 99.14% returns over the last 6 months and 510.73% over the last 12 months.