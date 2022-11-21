English
    Servotech Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore, up 25.1% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Servotech Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.12 crore in September 2022 up 25.1% from Rs. 31.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 8.1% from Rs. 0.85 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2022 up 7.62% from Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2021.

    Servotech Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.

    Servotech Power shares closed at 150.85 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 99.14% returns over the last 6 months and 510.73% over the last 12 months.

    Servotech Power Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.1231.8731.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.1231.8731.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.2127.1726.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.330.040.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.322.251.04
    Depreciation0.730.430.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.631.221.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.761.51
    Other Income1.120.200.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.670.961.88
    Interest0.630.480.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.040.481.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.040.481.15
    Tax0.260.120.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.780.360.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.780.360.86
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.780.360.85
    Equity Share Capital18.6718.8118.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.190.47
    Diluted EPS0.420.190.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.190.47
    Diluted EPS0.420.190.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 21, 2022 09:00 am