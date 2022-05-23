Servotech Power Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.06 crore, up 76.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.06 crore in March 2022 up 76.19% from Rs. 28.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2022 down 65.25% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.86 crore in March 2022 down 15.88% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2021.

Servotech Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2021.

Servotech Power shares closed at 76.15 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 214.67% returns over the last 6 months