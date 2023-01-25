Servotech Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.27 crore, up 101.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.27 crore in December 2022 up 101.07% from Rs. 41.42 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2022 up 263.06% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 up 169.6% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2021.