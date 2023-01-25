English
    Servotech Power Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.27 crore, up 101.07% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Servotech Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.27 crore in December 2022 up 101.07% from Rs. 41.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2022 up 263.06% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2022 up 169.6% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2021.

    Servotech Power Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.2739.1241.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.2739.1241.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.9337.2136.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.75-3.33-0.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.352.321.39
    Depreciation0.380.730.36
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.211.631.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.660.561.89
    Other Income3.081.120.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.741.671.91
    Interest0.550.630.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.191.041.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.191.041.43
    Tax1.320.260.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.870.781.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.870.781.07
    Minority Interest-0.010.00-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.860.781.06
    Equity Share Capital21.2718.6718.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.820.420.59
    Diluted EPS1.990.420.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.820.420.59
    Diluted EPS1.990.420.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
