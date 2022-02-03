Servotech Power Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.42 crore, up 66.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.42 crore in December 2021 up 66.66% from Rs. 24.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021 up 23.78% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2021 up 42.77% from Rs. 1.59 crore in December 2020.

Servotech Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2020.