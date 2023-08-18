Sera Investment Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore, up 566.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.33 crore in June 2023 up 566.66% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in June 2023 up 127.27% from Rs. 5.62 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2023 up 143.59% from Rs. 5.23 crore in June 2022.

Sera Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.62 in June 2022.

Sera Investment shares closed at 12.99 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -80.95% returns over the last 6 months and -62.58% over the last 12 months.