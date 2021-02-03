MARKET NEWS

SeQuent Scientific PAT up 65% at Rs 39.69 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 358.21 crore for the quarter under consideration.

PTI
February 03, 2021 / 09:45 PM IST
 
 
Animal health firm SeQuent Scientific on Wednesday reported a 65.03 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to (PAT) Rs 39.69 crore for the quarter ended in December.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 24.05 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, SeQuent Scientific said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 358.21 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 316.42 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of SeQuent Scientific Ltd closed at Rs 232.25 per scrip on BSE, up 6.10 percent from its previous close.
#Business #Results #Sequent Scientific
first published: Feb 3, 2021 09:45 pm

