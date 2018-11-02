Sequent Scienti Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 36.24 crore, down 66.94% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 36.24 crore in September 2018 down 66.94% from Rs. 109.62 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2018 down 77.77% from Rs. 12.21 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.57 crore in September 2018 down 78.44% from Rs. 21.20 crore in September 2017.

Sequent Scienti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.50 in September 2017.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 49.60 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.45% returns over the last 6 months and -53.67% over the last 12 months.