Sequent Scienti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.60 crore, down 26.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.60 crore in March 2023 down 26.82% from Rs. 63.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 124.75% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2023 down 82.07% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2022.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 77.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and -41.10% over the last 12 months.