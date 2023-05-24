Sequent Scienti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.60 crore, down 26.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.60 crore in March 2023 down 26.82% from Rs. 63.67 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 124.75% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2023 down 82.07% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2022.
Sequent Scienti shares closed at 77.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and -41.10% over the last 12 months.
|Sequent Scientific
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.60
|57.00
|63.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.60
|57.00
|63.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.33
|32.75
|40.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|0.65
|2.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.31
|3.50
|-8.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.69
|9.22
|4.49
|Depreciation
|2.33
|2.15
|2.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.12
|19.63
|20.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.38
|-10.90
|2.87
|Other Income
|8.01
|7.62
|5.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-3.28
|8.65
|Interest
|0.87
|0.72
|0.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.23
|-3.99
|8.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.23
|-3.99
|8.04
|Tax
|0.42
|-2.77
|1.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.65
|-1.23
|6.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.65
|-1.23
|6.65
|Equity Share Capital
|49.89
|49.89
|49.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.05
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.05
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.05
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.05
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited