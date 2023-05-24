English
    Sequent Scienti Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.60 crore, down 26.82% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.60 crore in March 2023 down 26.82% from Rs. 63.67 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2023 down 124.75% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2023 down 82.07% from Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2022.

    Sequent Scienti shares closed at 77.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and -41.10% over the last 12 months.

    Sequent Scientific
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.6057.0063.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.6057.0063.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.3332.7540.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.652.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.313.50-8.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.699.224.49
    Depreciation2.332.152.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1219.6320.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.38-10.902.87
    Other Income8.017.625.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-3.288.65
    Interest0.870.720.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.23-3.998.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.23-3.998.04
    Tax0.42-2.771.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.65-1.236.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.65-1.236.65
    Equity Share Capital49.8949.8949.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.050.27
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.050.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.050.27
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.050.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

