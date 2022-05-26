Sequent Scienti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore, down 8.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore in March 2022 down 8.36% from Rs. 69.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022 up 43.2% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2021.

Sequent Scienti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 121.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.08% returns over the last 6 months and -56.17% over the last 12 months.