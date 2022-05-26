 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sequent Scienti Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore, down 8.36% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore in March 2022 down 8.36% from Rs. 69.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2022 up 43.2% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.99 crore in March 2022 up 24.89% from Rs. 8.80 crore in March 2021.

Sequent Scienti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2021.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 121.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.08% returns over the last 6 months and -56.17% over the last 12 months.

Sequent Scientific
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 63.67 59.19 69.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 63.67 59.19 69.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.42 20.80 32.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.21 1.25 2.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.86 14.10 -4.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.49 1.26 6.63
Depreciation 2.34 2.40 2.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.20 18.99 29.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.87 0.38 0.27
Other Income 5.77 5.70 5.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.65 6.07 6.19
Interest 0.61 0.56 0.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.04 5.52 5.94
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.09
P/L Before Tax 8.04 5.52 6.03
Tax 1.39 1.04 1.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.65 4.47 4.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.65 4.47 4.64
Equity Share Capital 49.67 49.67 49.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.18 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.18 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.27 0.18 0.19
Diluted EPS 0.27 0.18 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 12:33 pm
