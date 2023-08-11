English
    Sequent Scienti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.42 crore, down 37.68% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.42 crore in June 2023 down 37.68% from Rs. 64.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.80 crore in June 2023 down 909.88% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 84.06% from Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2022.

    Sequent Scienti shares closed at 101.03 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.46% returns over the last 6 months and -6.58% over the last 12 months.

    Sequent Scientific
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.4246.6064.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.4246.6064.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.3517.3340.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.181.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.0010.31-3.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.628.699.52
    Depreciation2.432.332.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5316.1219.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.49-8.38-4.37
    Other Income9.708.015.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.80-0.361.51
    Interest0.980.870.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.78-1.231.16
    Exceptional Items-6.25----
    P/L Before Tax-9.03-1.231.16
    Tax-2.230.420.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.80-1.650.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.80-1.650.84
    Equity Share Capital49.8949.8949.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.070.03
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.070.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-0.070.03
    Diluted EPS-0.27-0.070.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sequent Scienti #Sequent Scientific
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

