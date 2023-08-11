Sequent Scienti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.42 crore, down 37.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.42 crore in June 2023 down 37.68% from Rs. 64.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.80 crore in June 2023 down 909.88% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2023 down 84.06% from Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2022.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 101.03 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.46% returns over the last 6 months and -6.58% over the last 12 months.