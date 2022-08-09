Sequent Scienti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.86 crore, up 39.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.86 crore in June 2022 up 39.01% from Rs. 46.66 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022 up 237.89% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.89 crore in June 2022 up 143.12% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021.

Sequent Scienti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 125.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.49% returns over the last 6 months and -56.37% over the last 12 months.