Sequent Scienti Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 46.66 crore, down 21.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.66 crore in June 2021 down 21.25% from Rs. 59.24 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 down 108.81% from Rs. 6.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2021 down 86.73% from Rs. 12.06 crore in June 2020.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 280.45 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.68% returns over the last 6 months and 98.97% over the last 12 months.