HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sequent Scienti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore, down 3.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.7% from Rs. 59.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 127.39% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 113.34% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2021.

Sequent Scientific
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 57.00 54.23 59.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 57.00 54.23 59.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.75 23.74 20.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.65 -- 1.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.50 9.59 14.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.22 9.22 1.26
Depreciation 2.15 2.25 2.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.63 21.26 18.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.90 -11.83 0.38
Other Income 7.62 6.73 5.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.28 -5.10 6.07
Interest 0.72 0.58 0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.99 -5.68 5.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.99 -5.68 5.52
Tax -2.77 -1.63 1.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.23 -4.05 4.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.23 -4.05 4.47
Equity Share Capital 49.89 49.89 49.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.16 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.16 0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -0.16 0.18
Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.16 0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited