Sequent Scienti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore, down 3.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.7% from Rs. 59.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 127.39% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 113.34% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2021.
Sequent Scienti shares closed at 69.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.16% returns over the last 6 months and -55.47% over the last 12 months.
|Sequent Scientific
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.00
|54.23
|59.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.00
|54.23
|59.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.75
|23.74
|20.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.65
|--
|1.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.50
|9.59
|14.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.22
|9.22
|1.26
|Depreciation
|2.15
|2.25
|2.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.63
|21.26
|18.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.90
|-11.83
|0.38
|Other Income
|7.62
|6.73
|5.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.28
|-5.10
|6.07
|Interest
|0.72
|0.58
|0.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.99
|-5.68
|5.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.99
|-5.68
|5.52
|Tax
|-2.77
|-1.63
|1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.23
|-4.05
|4.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.23
|-4.05
|4.47
|Equity Share Capital
|49.89
|49.89
|49.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.16
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.16
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.16
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.16
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited