English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sequent Scienti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore, down 3.7% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

    Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.7% from Rs. 59.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 127.39% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 113.34% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2021.

    Sequent Scienti shares closed at 69.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.16% returns over the last 6 months and -55.47% over the last 12 months.

    Sequent Scientific
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations57.0054.2359.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations57.0054.2359.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.7523.7420.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.65--1.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.509.5914.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.229.221.26
    Depreciation2.152.252.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6321.2618.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.90-11.830.38
    Other Income7.626.735.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.28-5.106.07
    Interest0.720.580.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.99-5.685.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.99-5.685.52
    Tax-2.77-1.631.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.23-4.054.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.23-4.054.47
    Equity Share Capital49.8949.8949.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.160.18
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.160.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.160.18
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.160.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sequent Scienti #Sequent Scientific
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:44 pm