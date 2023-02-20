Sequent Scienti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore, down 3.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.00 crore in December 2022 down 3.7% from Rs. 59.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2022 down 127.39% from Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 down 113.34% from Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2021.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 69.05 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.16% returns over the last 6 months and -55.47% over the last 12 months.