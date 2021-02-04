Sequent Scienti Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore, up 14.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.57 crore in December 2020 up 14.2% from Rs. 61.80 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.17 crore in December 2020 up 316.99% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.90 crore in December 2020 up 133.91% from Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2019.

Sequent Scienti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2019.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 232.30 on February 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.64% returns over the last 6 months and 165.33% over the last 12 months.