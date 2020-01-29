Sequent Scienti Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61.80 crore, up 28.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.80 crore in December 2019 up 28.37% from Rs. 48.14 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2019 up 236.99% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.08 crore in December 2019 up 79.96% from Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2018.

Sequent Scienti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2018.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 82.30 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)