Sequent Scienti Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 48.14 crore, up 80.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.14 crore in December 2018 up 80.17% from Rs. 26.72 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2018 up 119.97% from Rs. 4.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2018 up 65.07% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2017.

Sequent Scienti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2017.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 83.60 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 60.31% returns over the last 6 months and -3.13% over the last 12 months.