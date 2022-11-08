Sequent Scienti Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.61 crore, down 3.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.61 crore in September 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 350.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2022 down 126.22% from Rs. 14.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2022 down 81.49% from Rs. 20.42 crore in September 2021.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 106.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.72% returns over the last 6 months and -43.30% over the last 12 months.