Sequent Scienti Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.61 crore, down 3.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

Net Sales at Rs 337.61 crore in September 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 350.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2022 down 126.22% from Rs. 14.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2022 down 81.49% from Rs. 20.42 crore in September 2021.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 106.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.72% returns over the last 6 months and -43.30% over the last 12 months.

Sequent Scientific
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 337.61 341.32 350.55
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 337.61 341.32 350.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 164.02 179.13 160.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 32.16 36.10 44.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.71 -18.53 -4.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.46 64.49 62.27
Depreciation 13.38 12.56 13.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.40 78.01 68.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.51 -10.45 6.47
Other Income 0.91 0.88 0.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.60 -9.57 7.21
Interest 8.12 6.80 3.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -17.72 -16.37 3.95
Exceptional Items -- -3.20 --
P/L Before Tax -17.72 -19.57 3.95
Tax -13.28 -5.16 -9.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.44 -14.41 13.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.44 -14.41 13.82
Minority Interest 0.69 0.35 0.48
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.75 -14.05 14.30
Equity Share Capital 49.89 49.89 49.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.57 0.58
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.57 0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 -0.57 0.58
Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.57 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm
