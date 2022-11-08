Sequent Scienti Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.61 crore, down 3.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:
Net Sales at Rs 337.61 crore in September 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 350.55 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2022 down 126.22% from Rs. 14.30 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2022 down 81.49% from Rs. 20.42 crore in September 2021.
Sequent Scienti shares closed at 106.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.72% returns over the last 6 months and -43.30% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sequent Scientific
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|337.61
|341.32
|350.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|337.61
|341.32
|350.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|164.02
|179.13
|160.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|32.16
|36.10
|44.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.71
|-18.53
|-4.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|62.46
|64.49
|62.27
|Depreciation
|13.38
|12.56
|13.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|74.40
|78.01
|68.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.51
|-10.45
|6.47
|Other Income
|0.91
|0.88
|0.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.60
|-9.57
|7.21
|Interest
|8.12
|6.80
|3.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.72
|-16.37
|3.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.20
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.72
|-19.57
|3.95
|Tax
|-13.28
|-5.16
|-9.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.44
|-14.41
|13.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.44
|-14.41
|13.82
|Minority Interest
|0.69
|0.35
|0.48
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.75
|-14.05
|14.30
|Equity Share Capital
|49.89
|49.89
|49.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.57
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.57
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|-0.57
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|-0.57
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited