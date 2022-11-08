English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sequent Scienti Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 337.61 crore, down 3.69% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

    Net Sales at Rs 337.61 crore in September 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 350.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2022 down 126.22% from Rs. 14.30 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in September 2022 down 81.49% from Rs. 20.42 crore in September 2021.

    Sequent Scienti shares closed at 106.80 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.72% returns over the last 6 months and -43.30% over the last 12 months.

    Sequent Scientific
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations337.61341.32350.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations337.61341.32350.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials164.02179.13160.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.1636.1044.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.71-18.53-4.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.4664.4962.27
    Depreciation13.3812.5613.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.4078.0168.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.51-10.456.47
    Other Income0.910.880.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.60-9.577.21
    Interest8.126.803.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-17.72-16.373.95
    Exceptional Items---3.20--
    P/L Before Tax-17.72-19.573.95
    Tax-13.28-5.16-9.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.44-14.4113.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.44-14.4113.82
    Minority Interest0.690.350.48
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.75-14.0514.30
    Equity Share Capital49.8949.8949.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.570.58
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.570.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.15-0.570.58
    Diluted EPS-0.15-0.570.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm