Sequent Scienti Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 350.55 crore, up 1.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.55 crore in September 2021 up 1.24% from Rs. 346.27 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.30 crore in September 2021 down 32.74% from Rs. 21.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.42 crore in September 2021 down 65.4% from Rs. 59.02 crore in September 2020.

Sequent Scienti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.86 in September 2020.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 175.60 on November 02, 2021 (NSE)