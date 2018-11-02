Sequent Scienti Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 251.72 crore, Down 5.08% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are: Net Sales at Rs 251.72 crore in September 2018 Down 5.08% from Rs. 265.20 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.23 crore in September 2018 Down 47.91% from Rs. 29.24 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.18 crore in September 2018 Down 28.8% from Rs. 42.39 crore in September 2017. Sequent Scienti EPS has Decreased to Rs. 0.63 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2017. Sequent Scienti shares closed at 49.60 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.45% returns over the last 6 months and -53.67% over the last 12 months. Sequent Scientific Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 251.72 235.15 265.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 251.72 235.15 265.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 97.85 105.08 110.36 Purchase of Traded Goods 34.58 33.55 16.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.36 -12.11 13.19 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 34.46 35.14 34.75 Depreciation 10.20 9.64 16.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 58.47 50.99 54.97 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.53 12.88 19.63 Other Income 2.44 1.81 6.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.98 14.69 26.37 Interest 7.77 7.78 9.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.20 6.91 16.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 12.20 6.91 16.91 Tax -3.30 2.43 3.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.50 4.48 13.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 17.46 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.50 4.48 30.54 Minority Interest -0.27 -1.20 -1.30 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.23 3.28 29.24 Equity Share Capital 48.75 48.75 48.75 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 0.14 1.21 Diluted EPS 0.63 0.13 1.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 0.14 1.21 Diluted EPS 0.63 0.13 1.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:37 pm