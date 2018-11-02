Sequent Scienti Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 251.72 crore, Down 5.08% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 251.72 235.15 265.20 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 251.72 235.15 265.20 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 97.85 105.08 110.36 Purchase of Traded Goods 34.58 33.55 16.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.36 -12.11 13.19 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 34.46 35.14 34.75 Depreciation 10.20 9.64 16.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 58.47 50.99 54.97 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.53 12.88 19.63 Other Income 2.44 1.81 6.73 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.98 14.69 26.37 Interest 7.77 7.78 9.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.20 6.91 16.91 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 12.20 6.91 16.91 Tax -3.30 2.43 3.83 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.50 4.48 13.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 17.46 Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.50 4.48 30.54 Minority Interest -0.27 -1.20 -1.30 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.23 3.28 29.24 Equity Share Capital 48.75 48.75 48.75 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 0.14 1.21 Diluted EPS 0.63 0.13 1.20 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.63 0.14 1.21 Diluted EPS 0.63 0.13 1.20 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited