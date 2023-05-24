Sequent Scienti Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 366.67 crore, down 4.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:
Net Sales at Rs 366.67 crore in March 2023 down 4.44% from Rs. 383.71 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.57 crore in March 2023 down 1144.13% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 104.39% from Rs. 37.12 crore in March 2022.
Sequent Scienti shares closed at 77.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and -41.10% over the last 12 months.
|Sequent Scientific
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|366.67
|375.31
|383.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|366.67
|375.31
|383.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|177.81
|172.13
|180.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|24.41
|29.10
|41.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|19.52
|16.20
|-3.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|64.56
|66.88
|57.18
|Depreciation
|14.71
|13.67
|12.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|83.73
|80.67
|74.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.07
|-3.34
|20.88
|Other Income
|1.74
|2.86
|3.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.34
|-0.47
|24.65
|Interest
|10.87
|9.73
|6.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.21
|-10.20
|18.61
|Exceptional Items
|-61.60
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-88.80
|-10.20
|18.61
|Tax
|3.64
|-0.42
|8.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-92.44
|-9.78
|10.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-92.44
|-9.78
|10.04
|Minority Interest
|-1.14
|0.91
|-1.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-93.57
|-8.87
|8.96
|Equity Share Capital
|49.89
|49.89
|49.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-0.36
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-0.36
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-0.36
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-0.36
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited