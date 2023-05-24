Sequent Scienti Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 366.67 crore, down 4.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 366.67 crore in March 2023 down 4.44% from Rs. 383.71 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.57 crore in March 2023 down 1144.13% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 104.39% from Rs. 37.12 crore in March 2022.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 77.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and -41.10% over the last 12 months.