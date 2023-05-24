English
    Sequent Scienti Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 366.67 crore, down 4.44% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

    Net Sales at Rs 366.67 crore in March 2023 down 4.44% from Rs. 383.71 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.57 crore in March 2023 down 1144.13% from Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 down 104.39% from Rs. 37.12 crore in March 2022.

    Sequent Scienti shares closed at 77.30 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.38% returns over the last 6 months and -41.10% over the last 12 months.

    Sequent Scientific
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations366.67375.31383.71
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations366.67375.31383.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials177.81172.13180.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.4129.1041.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.5216.20-3.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.5666.8857.18
    Depreciation14.7113.6712.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.7380.6774.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.07-3.3420.88
    Other Income1.742.863.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.34-0.4724.65
    Interest10.879.736.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.21-10.2018.61
    Exceptional Items-61.60----
    P/L Before Tax-88.80-10.2018.61
    Tax3.64-0.428.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-92.44-9.7810.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-92.44-9.7810.04
    Minority Interest-1.140.91-1.07
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-93.57-8.878.96
    Equity Share Capital49.8949.8949.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.77-0.360.36
    Diluted EPS-3.77-0.360.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.77-0.360.36
    Diluted EPS-3.77-0.360.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

