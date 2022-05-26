 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sequent Scienti Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 383.71 crore, up 6.05% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

Net Sales at Rs 383.71 crore in March 2022 up 6.05% from Rs. 361.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.96 crore in March 2022 down 56.56% from Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.12 crore in March 2022 down 16.86% from Rs. 44.65 crore in March 2021.

Sequent Scienti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in March 2021.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 121.75 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.08% returns over the last 6 months and -56.17% over the last 12 months.

Sequent Scientific
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 383.71 358.05 361.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 383.71 358.05 361.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 180.76 160.15 157.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 41.14 42.73 35.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.11 4.64 -7.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.18 46.28 53.91
Depreciation 12.47 12.83 12.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.39 68.03 78.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.88 23.39 30.60
Other Income 3.77 3.67 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.65 27.06 31.97
Interest 6.04 3.45 3.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.61 23.61 28.79
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.22
P/L Before Tax 18.61 23.61 29.01
Tax 8.57 5.05 5.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.04 18.56 23.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.04 18.56 23.52
Minority Interest -1.07 -1.44 -2.89
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.96 17.12 20.63
Equity Share Capital 49.67 49.67 49.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 0.69 0.84
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.68 0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 0.69 0.84
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.68 0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sequent Scienti #Sequent Scientific
first published: May 26, 2022 12:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.