Sequent Scienti Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 361.82 crore, up 20.37% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

Net Sales at Rs 361.82 crore in March 2021 up 20.37% from Rs. 300.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2021 up 22.41% from Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.65 crore in March 2021 down 4.1% from Rs. 46.56 crore in March 2020.

Sequent Scienti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2020.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 287.80 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.01% returns over the last 6 months and 202.15% over the last 12 months.

Sequent Scientific
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations361.82358.21300.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations361.82358.21300.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials157.57151.17133.94
Purchase of Traded Goods35.4939.3319.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.31-12.07-4.19
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost53.9145.8541.75
Depreciation12.6811.5913.09
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses78.8967.6364.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.6054.7231.64
Other Income1.372.811.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.9757.5333.47
Interest3.186.209.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.7951.3324.14
Exceptional Items0.22----
P/L Before Tax29.0151.3324.14
Tax5.4811.645.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.5239.6918.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.5239.6918.23
Minority Interest-2.89-2.46-1.37
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.6337.2316.86
Equity Share Capital49.6749.6749.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.841.520.69
Diluted EPS0.841.520.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.841.520.69
Diluted EPS0.841.520.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 6, 2021 09:33 am

