Sequent Scienti Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 361.82 crore, up 20.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.82 crore in March 2021 up 20.37% from Rs. 300.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2021 up 22.41% from Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.65 crore in March 2021 down 4.1% from Rs. 46.56 crore in March 2020.

Sequent Scienti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2020.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 287.80 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.01% returns over the last 6 months and 202.15% over the last 12 months.