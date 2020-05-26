Sequent Scienti Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 300.58 crore, up 6.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.58 crore in March 2020 up 6.63% from Rs. 281.90 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.86 crore in March 2020 down 1.57% from Rs. 17.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.56 crore in March 2020 up 12.41% from Rs. 41.42 crore in March 2019.

Sequent Scienti EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2019.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 83.10 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.54% returns over the last 6 months and 21.94% over the last 12 months.