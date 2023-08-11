Sequent Scienti Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.21 crore, down 2.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.21 crore in June 2023 down 2.38% from Rs. 341.32 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.85 crore in June 2023 down 147.98% from Rs. 14.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2023 down 348.83% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 101.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.58% returns over the last 6 months and -6.61% over the last 12 months.