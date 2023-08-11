English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sequent Scienti Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.21 crore, down 2.38% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

    Net Sales at Rs 333.21 crore in June 2023 down 2.38% from Rs. 341.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 34.85 crore in June 2023 down 147.98% from Rs. 14.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2023 down 348.83% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022.

    Sequent Scienti shares closed at 101.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.58% returns over the last 6 months and -6.61% over the last 12 months.

    Sequent Scientific
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations333.21366.67341.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations333.21366.67341.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.99177.81179.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods46.2724.4136.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.5519.52-18.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.1764.5664.49
    Depreciation14.2414.7112.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.4783.7378.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.48-18.07-10.45
    Other Income0.791.740.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.68-16.34-9.57
    Interest10.4810.876.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-32.17-27.21-16.37
    Exceptional Items-23.51-61.60-3.20
    P/L Before Tax-55.68-88.80-19.57
    Tax-21.003.64-5.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-34.68-92.44-14.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-34.68-92.44-14.41
    Minority Interest-0.17-1.140.35
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-34.85-93.57-14.05
    Equity Share Capital49.8949.8949.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.40-3.77-0.57
    Diluted EPS-1.40-3.77-0.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.40-3.77-0.57
    Diluted EPS-1.40-3.77-0.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Sequent Scienti #Sequent Scientific
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!