Sequent Scienti Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.32 crore, up 6.49% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:

Net Sales at Rs 341.32 crore in June 2022 up 6.49% from Rs. 320.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.05 crore in June 2022 down 1709.62% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022 down 86.9% from Rs. 22.82 crore in June 2021.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 125.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.49% returns over the last 6 months and -56.37% over the last 12 months.

Sequent Scientific
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 341.32 383.71 320.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 341.32 383.71 320.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 179.13 180.76 168.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 36.10 41.14 43.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.53 -3.11 -46.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.49 57.18 65.64
Depreciation 12.56 12.47 12.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.01 74.39 68.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.45 20.88 7.58
Other Income 0.88 3.77 2.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.57 24.65 10.25
Interest 6.80 6.04 3.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -16.37 18.61 7.23
Exceptional Items -3.20 -- --
P/L Before Tax -19.57 18.61 7.23
Tax -5.16 8.57 4.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.41 10.04 2.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.41 10.04 2.65
Minority Interest 0.35 -1.07 -1.78
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -14.05 8.96 0.87
Equity Share Capital 49.89 49.67 49.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 0.36 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.57 0.36 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.57 0.36 0.04
Diluted EPS -0.57 0.36 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 11:33 am
