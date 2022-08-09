Sequent Scienti Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.32 crore, up 6.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.32 crore in June 2022 up 6.49% from Rs. 320.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.05 crore in June 2022 down 1709.62% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022 down 86.9% from Rs. 22.82 crore in June 2021.

Sequent Scienti shares closed at 125.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.49% returns over the last 6 months and -56.37% over the last 12 months.