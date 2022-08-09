Sequent Scienti Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.32 crore, up 6.49% Y-o-Y
August 09, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sequent Scientific are:
Net Sales at Rs 341.32 crore in June 2022 up 6.49% from Rs. 320.51 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.05 crore in June 2022 down 1709.62% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2022 down 86.9% from Rs. 22.82 crore in June 2021.
Sequent Scienti shares closed at 125.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.49% returns over the last 6 months and -56.37% over the last 12 months.
|Sequent Scientific
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|341.32
|383.71
|320.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|341.32
|383.71
|320.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|179.13
|180.76
|168.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|36.10
|41.14
|43.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.53
|-3.11
|-46.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|64.49
|57.18
|65.64
|Depreciation
|12.56
|12.47
|12.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|78.01
|74.39
|68.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.45
|20.88
|7.58
|Other Income
|0.88
|3.77
|2.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.57
|24.65
|10.25
|Interest
|6.80
|6.04
|3.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.37
|18.61
|7.23
|Exceptional Items
|-3.20
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.57
|18.61
|7.23
|Tax
|-5.16
|8.57
|4.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.41
|10.04
|2.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.41
|10.04
|2.65
|Minority Interest
|0.35
|-1.07
|-1.78
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-14.05
|8.96
|0.87
|Equity Share Capital
|49.89
|49.67
|49.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.36
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.36
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|0.36
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|0.36
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited